VIDEO: What would you do with a big Lottery win?

With £168 million up for grabs the National Lottery cameras took to the streets of Belfast to get the answers

· The EuroMillions jackpot has reached an estimated £168M in Friday’s draw (6 October). This is the biggest sum ever offered to UK players and a single winner would be the UK and European record holder.

Millionaire Anne Canavan, who won 1M on EuroMillions two years ago this month, with butler Paul Pritchard

· Top spot on The National Lottery rich list is currently held by Colin and Chris Weir from Largs who won £161M in 2011.

· The jackpot is now at its maximum so any money that would have boosted the jackpot, will now be shared among players in the next prize tier with winners. This means the draw is poised to potentially make lots of multi-millionaires most likely players matching five main numbers and just one Lucky Star.

· Giant jackpots like this help raise even more for National Lottery Good Causes. Since EuroMillions started rolling on Tuesday 5 September, it has raised a stunning £55M for projects here in the UK.

· Players are urged to get their tickets earlier than normal and avoid any last minute rush, to be in with a chance of winning this colossal jackpot. Buy online or in retail before 7.30PM.

Andy Carter, The National Lottery’s Senior Winners’ Adviser, said, “This is one of the biggest draws we’ve ever seen. Make sure you get your ticket well before the draw closes, either online or at a retailer.

“The extraordinary sum would be life-changing whether won by an individual or syndicate and we have plenty of champagne on ice ready to celebrate. It would enable them to transform their life, as well as the lives of their friends and family, and we are poised to support them from the moment they claim.