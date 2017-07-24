VIDEO: Woman from Muff leaves Australian TV presenter in hysterics

A woman from Inishowen has left an Australian TV presenter in hysterics after she revealed she was from the border town of Muff.

Caitlin Sheaffer, originally from Muff, appeared on Family Feud Australia and when she told host Grant Denyer where in Ireland she was from, well let's just say he found it difficult to keep a straight face.

Caitlin goes on to tell Denyer that she as also a pupil at Hollybush Primary School in Culmore.

Caitlin and her family went on to win $10,000 (just over £6,000).