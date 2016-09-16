Want a baby girl? NI seems the place to live!

If you are planning a ‘pink pregnancy’ some counties in the north are better than others in which to live.

Places like Armagh, Tyrone, Down, and Fermanagh have a predominance of little girls while counties Derry and Antrim have more little boys.

Data was collected by the Office of National Statistics on the number of male and female births in each town and county.

One interesting statistic showed that Armagh and Newry have the highest fertility rates across the UK.

In Tyrone and Fermanagh, 51.4% were baby girls and just 48.6% boys - a difference of 2.8%.

While in Armagh and Down parents are more likely to have little girls 50.8% than little boys.

In Co Derry you were much more likely to have a little boy 51.6%.

And also in Antrim where 50.8% were boys.

And a firm called Fast Sale Today analysed the results and have put together gender-coded maps to reveal the likelihood of giving birth to a boy or girl across the UK.

The data was collected over a period of one year and took individual districts into consideration.

Considering that thousands of births were recorded at each maternity unit, the gender gap was very tight indeed. In some instances, just one birth swayed certain districts into being a ‘pink’ town or a ‘blue’ town.

However, a few towns offered a greater divergence between the genders. Although the difference remains relatively small, the findings make for an interesting debate into whether a baby’s gender is solely determined by genetics, or whether other environmental and lifestyle factors can influence the pregnancy outcome.

They organised an interactive map which allows users to hover over their local region to discover the percentage difference in male to female births.

Click here for interactive map