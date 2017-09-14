Warning: Pet owners asked to be vigilant to anti-freeze poisoning

A warning has been issued by Ards and North Down Borough Council advising pet owners to keep a close eye on their pets after a suspected case of anti-freeze poisoning.

A post on Ards and North Down Borough Council Facebook page says: "Pet owners are being advised to keep a close eye on their pets after a suspected case of anti-freeze poisoning in the Donaghadee area.

"Especially be on the lookout for pieces of food left outside as these may be soaked in anti-freeze."