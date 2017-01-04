WATCH: Badger’s spotted enjoying a midnight feast

A fascinating video of badger’s “caught on camera” having a noisy midnight feast at Mount Stewart is growing in popularity online.

The clip - posted on National Trust NI Facebook page on Tuesday has already been viewed around 4000 times.

Badger's enjoying a midnight feast in Co Down. Picture from National Trust NI Facebook page.

Mount Stewart is a neo-classical house and celebrated gardens and cited by the National Trust as “one of the most inspiring and unusual gardens in the National Trust’s ownership”.