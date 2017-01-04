WATCH: Badger’s spotted enjoying a midnight feast

A fascinating video of badger’s “caught on camera” having a noisy midnight feast at Mount Stewart is growing in popularity online.
The clip - posted on National Trust NI Facebook page on Tuesday has already been viewed around 4000 times.
Mount Stewart is a neo-classical house and celebrated gardens and cited by the National Trust as “one of the most inspiring and unusual gardens in the National Trust’s ownership”.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.