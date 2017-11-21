WATCH | Cheers as Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

Zimbabwe’s parliament erupted in cheers as the speaker announced the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.

The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mr Mugabe confirming the resignation “with immediate effect”.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe

It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.

Mr Mugabe said he is resigning immediately and voluntarily in order to have a “smooth transfer of power” .

The letter was read out in a cheering, dancing Parliament, which had been pursuing impeachment of the 93-year-old Mr Mugabe.

The resignation comes at the end of a week of events that began with the military moving in last week, angered by Mr Mugabe’s firing of his longtime deputy and the positioning of the unpopular first lady to succeed him.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, right, shakes hands with Army General Constantino Chiwenga

Impeachment allegations against Mr Mugabe included that he “allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power” and that he is “of advanced age” and too incapacitated to rule.

Mr Mugabe was also accused of allowing unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe to threaten to kill the recently fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials.