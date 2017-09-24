WATCH: Ex-NI defender Stephen Craigan's bizarre slide tackle on fellow BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton

Former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan wasn't one to shirk a tackle in his playing days and, as this bizarre video shows, he hasn't lost an ounce of his trademark determination.

TV viewers were stunned after Craigan knocked fellow BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton for six with a thunderous slide tackle ahead of today's Scottish Premiership game between Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Sutton, who played as a striker for Celtic and Blackburn Rovers, was introducing BT Sport's Scottish Football Extra with presenter Darrell Currie before being crunched by Craigan.

Sutton and Currie were walking around the perimeter of Motherwell's Fir Park discussing Saturday's Old Firm game when Craigan pounced. "Disgraceful," Currie yelled as he jumped out of the way.

Earlier this evening, Craigan, posting the video on Twitter, joked: "I'm new to this so I hope you all had as an enjoyable day as me!"

In reply, Sutton quipped: "Biggest achievement of your career as you won absolutely nothing."