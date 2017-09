Try not to laugh as you watch a family try to remove a bat from their home in Co Kerry.

The clip of Derry Fleming trying to remove a bat from his home in Ballymacelligott in Co.Kerry with a towel has been shared around the globe.

The video is shot by his son Tadhg Fleming who regularly posts comedy sketch videos on Facebook. Video: @Tadhgflemingvideos

CAUTION: STRONG LANGUAGE