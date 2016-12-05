We’re not kidding: Carrick goat rampage caught on video as story goes viral

The Carrick Times’ story on a rogue goat’s early morning rampage at a County Antrim store has gone viral, attracting thousands of hits online as well as the attention of major news outlets.

Yesterday, the Carrick Times broke the story of how an escaped goat terrorised shoppers and munched on flower baskets as it ran amok at a Carrickfergus store on Saturday.

The rogue goat attempts to gain entry to Carrick's Eurospar store. INLT-50-711-con

The creature was on the loose for half an hour outside the town’s Eurospar store on Victoria Road, causing workers and shoppers to run for cover.

During the incident, the billy goat headbutted a pensioner, ironically named Billy, and forced staff and customers to shelter in nearby cars as it reared up on its hind legs.

The creature was eventually subdued by a brave passer-by who grabbed it by the horns and walked off with it.

Store manager Jonathan Smyth, who originally thought the sound of the goat charging into the window was the bread man knocking, said that the incident was “the talk of the store” this morning.

Billy goat's rough: the creature rears up on its hind legs alongside a car. INLT-50-713-con

“It has really captured people’s imagination,” he told the Times.

“I’ve been fielding calls all morning from major papers and the BBC came out to do a radio interview.

“The goat’s gone viral, especially on Facebook!”

The incident has also been the butt of many jokes, some goat, others baaaad.

Goat outta my way: the animal on the rampage in Carrick. INLT-50-712-con

“We have a meat sale on and customers have been coming in all morning asking if it includes goat meat,” Jonathan laughed.

“I never dreamed that the story could get so big!”

“The nanny state has gone too far,” added one wag.

“Someone has been acting the goat,” said another.

