Wheels already in motion for NI Bike Week 2017

Everyone is being encouraged to get on their bikes to discover the benefits of cycling to celebrate Bike Week 2017, taking place from June 10 – 18.

Launched by the Department for Infrastructure’s Travelwise NI and the new Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Nuala McAllister, Bike Week aims to encourage ‘everyday cycling for everyone’ by highlighting how commuting by bike can easily become part of everyday life.

WHEEL-Y GOOD FUN Andrew Grieve, Head of the Department for Infrastructures Cycling Unit joins Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister to launch Bike Week 2017.

As part of the celebrations, the Department for Infrastructure in conjunction with Belfast City Council and Ride On Belfast will be hosting a Bike to Work Day on Friday June 16. Commuters are invited to join 100s of cyclists for a mass bike ride from the McClay Library at Queen’s University Belfast at 8am. The group will cycle to Belfast City Hall where they can enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea and a breakfast snack before making their way onwards to work.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister, said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to enjoy Bike to Work Day even if they usually travel by other means. Sometimes it is just taking that first step in becoming more active which is the hardest.

“Think of the reward at the end, not just breakfast but improving your fitness. We are committed to making Belfast a healthier city and encouraging people to incorporate exercise into their daily activities is the easiest way to do it. One day a week cycling to work can make a difference,” added the Lord Mayor

Andrew Grieve, Head of the Department for Infrastructure’s Cycling Unit, said;

“Bike Week is a great opportunity for regular commuters and those new to cycling to come together and enjoy the many advantages of cycling. As well as being a very cost effective mode of travel it also offers many social, health and environmental benefits.

“Each year the Bike to Work Day event grows in numbers and it’s great to see more people taking up cycling in the city.

“Northern Ireland already enjoys over 1,300 kms of National Cycle Network lanes and the infrastructure is continuing to improve year-on-year. We are committed to working towards a future where people have the freedom and confidence to cycle in Belfast and across Northern Ireland.”

Ride On Belfast is also hosting the Tour De Lunchtime event on June 16. Starting at the gates of Belfast City Hall at 12.30pm, cyclists can enjoy a trip across Belfast on bike.

For more information, visit nidirect.gov.uk/articles/bike-week

