When is the Christmas lights switch-on in Belfast?

Christmas lights at Belfast City Hall will be switched on between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on November 18.

The public will join Lord Mayor, Councillor Nuala McAllister and guests; the Cool FM Breakfast crew, Bing and Flop, The Twirlywoos, Milkshake Live’s Derek and Jen and Cavehill Primary School choir as we kick off the festive season with the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Organisers say an evening of musical fun awaits with mini shows and traditional carols before the big switch on.

According to Belfast City Council website, all tickets for the switch on event have now been allocated.

Tickets allocate a space within the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

