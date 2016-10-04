World record windsurfing bid from NI to Scotland

A financial advisor from Belfast will attempt to break a windsurfing world record today and ride the waves from Northern Ireland to Scotland in less time than it takes to play a game of football.

Father-of-three John Bedford will be travelling at speeds of up to 35 mph – a similar pace to the former Seacat ferry service – in his world record attempt.

He will also be the first person to windsurf across the North Channel for Guinness World Record judges.

The world record attempt will take place this morning morning when the conditions are at their best – the waters are warm and the wind is blowing in the right direction.

John is hoping to set off from Donaghadee at 9am for Portpatrick, Scotland with the aim of completing the challenge in one hour and possibly windsurfing back again around 1pm.

It will raise money for the Adsum Foundation, the chosen charity of John’s place of work, Willis Insurance & Risk Management.