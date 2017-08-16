Oldest and longest serving PSNI dog Brodie set to retire

The oldest and longest-serving PSNI police dog is to retire at the end of this year.

Named Brodie, he was born on April 20, 2010, and started with the PSNI in September 2011.

The news emerged in a post on Newtownabbey PSNI’s Facebook page.

It read: “Our oldest and longest serving police dog was out showing the young pups how it’s done last night [Monday].

“A male was causing damage in the Newtownabbey area and was believed to be carrying a knife.

“Local police teams went to the area and when the offender could not be located PD Brodie was called.

“Brodie put his nose to the ground and tracked the male through some alleys finding him in an intoxicated and aggressive state.

“With a bit of friendly advice from Brodie’s handler, and a lot of not so friendly advice from Brodie, the male quickly gave himself up and was arrested without a fight.”

The post concluded: “PD Brodie is due to retire at the end of the year but will continue to help keep you safe until he hangs up his boots!”