Omagh road crash victim named as Neil McAleer

Two men have lost their lives in separate road traffic collisions during another tragic weekend on Ulster’s roads.

Police have confirmed that the man who was killed in a road traffic collision in the Sailortown area of Belfast on Friday afternoon was William James Walker from North Belfast.

The 64-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a lorry on Dock Street.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward, and are keen to speak to anyone who was on Dock Street or Brougham Street between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, particularly motorists who have a functioning dashboard camera fitted to their vehicle.

Meanwhile, a second man, who police have named as Neil McAleer, died in a separate incident in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

Mr McAleer, who was in his 20s, lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on the Great Northern Road.

The collision, involving a Ford tipper lorry, happened close to the Brookmount Road overpass and was reported to police shortly before 4.50am.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Omagh Councillor Sorcha McAnespy, who knows the family, said the local community was in a state of shock following news of Mr McAleer’s death.

Speaking to the News Letter, the Independent representative added: “Omagh is a very close-knit community and everyone I have spoken to this morning is in a state of disbelief that this young man has had his life cut short.

“The family is well-known and well-liked in the local area and I want to extend my sincere sympathies to them at this awful time.

“This is yet another life needlessly lost on Northern Ireland’s roads.”

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer also expressed his condolences to the family.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “The death of this young man has shocked the local area.

“Any death on our roads is one too many.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man at this sad time.”

A number of people also took to social media to pay tributes to Mr McAleer.

One person on Facebook wrote: “Can’t believe it. RIP Neil McAleer, you were always a great friend and great craic, heaven has gain another angel. Sleep tight buddy.”