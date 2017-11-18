Omagh victim: ‘We will defy terrorists’

A man whose son was killed in the Omagh bombing has said the community is “united against terrorism” ahead of a wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow that was postponed by a bomb attack on Remembrance Sunday.

The PSNI said a “viable device” was uncovered during a security alert in the town last weekend, and confirmed they were following a “strong line of enquiry” that dissident republicans were responsible.

Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aiden was one of those killed in the 1998 Omagh bombing, said he was shocked by the attack last weekend.

“We in Omagh believed that we had suffered enough, that this sort of thing would never happen again,” he said.

“The fact that it happened in the same week as the memorial to mark the ‘Poppy Day’ bombing, I feel was an attempt to divide the community. But they have united the community against terrorism.”

The Royal British Legion’s Omagh branch announced the rescheduled wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week. Chairman Richard Scott said: “It was important to hold the service to send out a clear message that we cannot be cowered or deflected by those who were intent to cause mayhem on such an important day.”

Mr Gallagher added: “I believe it is the right decision, that we wouldn’t allow our lives to be disrupted by terrorism.”

DUP MLA Thomas Buchannan said: “We in Omagh will not be put off. We are going to send out a strong message in defiance of these terrorists.”