The condition of one of the men critically injured in Wednesday’s night’s crash on the Mahon Road has improved.

A spokesperson for Craigavon Area Hospital said the man, who was yesterday described as critical, is now in a stable condition.

However, another man who was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital is still in a critical condition.

Two other people remain in Craigavon Hospital - a man and a woman, both of whom are in a stable condition.

Another female patient has been discharged.