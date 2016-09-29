One person dead after New Jersey commuter train crash

One person was killed and two were critically injured when a US commuter train ploughed into Hoboken station, a New Jersey politician has said.

Democratic Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, who represents Hoboken, said a transit official confirmed the death to him.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman, Jennifer Nelson, earlier said that more than 100 people were injured in the crash.

The train from New York crashed during the Thursday morning rush hour.

It caused serious damage to both the train and station.

Witnesses reported injuries, including one woman who was trapped under concrete and many people bleeding.

The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the crash, and is sending a team of investigators to the scene.

David Potter, a 29-year-old business loan officer from Manhattan, was in the station when the train came off the rails and hit the wall.

He claimed it was going "way too fast" before it "jumped the track", adding: "The ceiling looked like it was caved in with wires hanging, and people were running.

"An officer led us to the street where they began closing everything off. Ambulances [and] police officers were covering the scene and people were laying down outside hurt."

Mr Potter, who regularly uses the station during his commute to work, added he saw an "older gentleman" who was "bloody on his face" being sat down by an officer and ambulance personnel.