‘One-punch’ attack victim Niall Grace making progress

A footballer who was hospitalised and later placed in an induced coma after an alleged ‘one punch’ attack has now regained consciousness.

Niall Grace, a midfielder with Institute FC, was left fighting for his life after the incident in Londonderry two weeks ago. Niall, 23, suffered serious head injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma after the attack, which took place on September 11 on Waterloo Street.

Institute FC's Niall Grace

In a statement, his club said: “The Grace family have contacted the club to say that Niall has made significant progress over the last few days. He is conscious and talking and able to recognise family and friends. He has also been moved from the intensive care unit to a main hospital ward where his progress will continue to be monitored.

“Whilst Niall is still showing signs of confusion and frustration, the family are hopeful that his condition will continue to improve over the coming weeks.”

The Waterside club added: “Finally, the Grace family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation for the love and generosity they have been shown during this difficult time.”