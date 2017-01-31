One year since the passing of national treasure Sir Terry Wogan

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of Sir Terry Wogan.

The 77-year-old broadcaster who has been hailed as a “national treasure”died after suffering from cancer.

Known for his velvety voice on radio and television, the veteran broadcaster was one of the UK and Ireland’s best known stars.

He died surrounded by his family.

Sir Terry, whose career spanned more than four decades, was known for his long-running BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, his chat shows, Children In Need and his often blistering commentary on the Eurovision Song Contest.