Ongoing incident: Foyle Bridge closed - PSNI

The Foyle Bridge in Londonderry has been closed in both directions due to an incident involving a vulnerable person, police have said.
Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes as emergency services are dealing with the incident.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge has been closed in both directions following an incident on the bridge involving a vulnerable male.”
There are no further details at this time.
