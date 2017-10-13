Search

Ongoing incident: Foyle Bridge closed - PSNI

PSNI update
The Foyle Bridge in Londonderry has been closed in both directions due to an incident involving a vulnerable person, police have said.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes as emergency services are dealing with the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Foyle Bridge has been closed in both directions following an incident on the bridge involving a vulnerable male.”

There are no further details at this time.