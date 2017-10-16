Ophelia: Residents evacuated from homes

A number of local residents have been evacuated from their homes as concerns were raised about a possible storm surge in the region.

It is understood that residents have left properties in the harbour and marina areas of Carrickfergus for their safety.

Urging the community to be cautious, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Cheryl Johnston said: “A number of residents have been asked to evacuate due to the pending storm surge expected around 9/9:30pm.

“Council have opened the Jubilee Hall to accommodate those in need. I would urge caution, particularly at all coastal areas and do not leave your property unless absolutely necessary.”

The DUP representative added: “I would also like to thank all those who have worked tirelessly throughout today’s events to ensure the safety of all the residents in our borough.

“A special mention must go to the staff at Wetherspoons who demonstrated exceptional community spirit and provided a space haven for those in need.”

Commenting on the operation, a police spokesperson said: “A number of people have been evacuated from apartments in the Rodgers Quay area of Carrickfergus due to the risk of flooding posed by tidal surges.

“They have been evacuated to a local council hall.”