Local people were thin on the ground in Belfast city centre after the last buses left at 530pm due to the storm.

In this video, watch some of the visitors to the city who were stranded by the early closure of Translink services.

John Honza, left, Petra Zaplova, and Annie Kabelaova from Czech Republic at around 6pm, just before the height of the storm in Belfast city centre. They all thought the weather was not too bad and were surprised to find everything shut. By Ben Lowry

Almost all of the people in this clip said the shut down of the city centre seemed excessive.