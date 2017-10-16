Search

Ophelia: Who do I call in an emergency?

Here is a comprehensive list of numbers you should call if an emergency arises though Storm Ophelia.

Emergency Contacts

Power NI - 0845 7463643

Northern Ireland Water - 03457 440088

Northern Ireland Electricity - 03457 643643

BT - 0800 800151

Emergency Services - 999 or 112

Housing Executive - 0344 8920901

NI Gas Emergency Service - 0800 002001

Flooding Incident line - 0300 2000100

