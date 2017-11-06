Opinion: Martin Luther’s Reformation changed everything

I love the Reformation; it really was a game changer and it continues to impact our lives everyday.

I was raised a Baptist and now go to a Vineyard church – neither of which would exist without the Reformation. In fact, I wouldn’t have a job as head of the Evangelical Alliance – there would be no evangelicals and with only one church no need for a unity movement.

Martin Luther

There were two main impacts of the Reformation. The first was on the church. Much has been written about the obvious split between the Catholic and Protestant churches. However, once the initial split had occurred, the precedent had been set and further fragmentation was inevitable. Every denomination and independent church is a direct descendant of the Reformation.

Even the notion of a single Reformation is a simplification. The Catholic church went through a counter reformation in which they changed many of the practices Luther had critiqued. The Magisterial Reformation argued for a strong convergence between the church and the state – think of Calvin’s Geneva where the magistrates enforced biblical ideas on public life and had authority within the church.

In contrast, the radical reformation argued for a much stronger separation of church and state. For the radicals, such as the anabaptists, the church only included those who had accepted Jesus and been baptised as a believer, contrary to the view that everyone was born into the church. One can quickly see these influences still at work today.

The second major impact of the Reformation was on the society, changing everyday lives.

Luther was keen to put the Bible into the hands of everyone so he translated it into German. The reformers launched education programmes to teach people to read the newly translated Bibles. Of course people then began to read all sorts of things produced on the new printing presses and ideas began to spread rapidly releasing all sorts of creative energies.

The education of ordinary people also paved the way for democracy and the later concept of human rights. A middle class bloomed and whole nations prospered rather than a few nobles, as knowledge and wealth exploded. These political and economic freedoms cultivated the soil for early capitalism.

At the same time, authority shifted from the church to the individual and their own interpretation of the Bible, sowing the seeds of individualism. Over time, the liberal impulse to remove all external restraint on the individual grew, leading to our highly permissive society driven largely by consumption and greed.

Regardless of your beliefs, every aspect of our daily lives looks different because of a young revolutionary from Saxony.

• Peter Lynas is the NI director of Evangelical Alliance and a leader in a local Vineyard Church.