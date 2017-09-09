A new model for capitalism and a new model for Christianity

Ben Lowry, deputy editor of the News Letter, on the BBC Talkback programme on Wednesday (see link below) rightly referred to the threat to the union posed by Jeremy Corbyn’s most probable elevation to the post of prime minister in any future general election.

Corbyn believes legitimately in an Irish unitary state and he is au fait with his republican friends and shares their ideology.

Donald Trump heads an entrepreneurial economic elite who destroyed jobs in the pursuit of pure greed

He would also have an increasing support from many British voters who wish to see disengagement from Northern Ireland and the cessation of the £11 billion annual subvention to our society.

I was taken aback by the vitriolic, vehement, sneering in the response to the DUP/Conservative pact at Westminster.

From Frankie Boyle’s scurrilous TC programmes lambasting DUP troglodytes, Orange bigots and social dinosaurs to the main stream British press which portrayed fellow British citizens as political untermenschen.

Perhaps they should be reminded by the part played by Northern Ireland in the Second World War to save the UK from Nazi tyranny.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has called for a new economic model which controls the excesses of capitalism. His more difficult task is to halt the decline of Anglicanism and provide a rejuvenated model for Christian commitment and belief. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Field Marshals with Northern Irish connections (Dill, Alanbroke, Alexander, Auchinleck and Montgomery) spearheaded the defence of our nation and Belfast with Londonderry took key roles in the defeat of the U boat menace.

Jeremy Corbyn has successfully tapped into the social grievances of our younger voters who experience the iniquity of living on stagnant incomes while Canary Wharf Hedge fund owners drink champagne by the bucket, commute in their Porsches and sojourn in palm-fringed boltholes in the Algarve and elsewhere.

Social class is caused by economics and not by cultural memes though in the USA the opposite is claimed to be the case.

Capitalistic entrepreneurs and economic global participants directly caused the rust-belt states. As jobs disappeared in agriculture and industry who got the blame but the east coast latte-drinking liberals cavorting in secular social paradise where anything goes.

The backlash as described by Thomas Frank was fierce as the increasing disadvantaged saw their economic decline the result of moral turpitude with the increase in abortion and same gender marriage as the latte liberals hyped life styles anathema to the “authentic“ American frontiersman with his rifle above the hearth, his plush-mahogany pew in his white-painted church, reverence for the US flag, duty with service to the nation and abhorrence at those who doused a portrait of Jesus Christ in urine or applauded every time the English peripatetic thespian, Sir Ian Mc Kellen, advised his listeners to rip out the page of Leviticus condemning homosexuality from Gideon bibles whenever they stayed in hotels.

And to whom did the disadvantaged turn to for redress but republicans not democrats.

Hence Donald Trump (like Regan) promised to make “America great again” in a new quest for halcyon “authenticity” though he heads an entrepreneurial economic elite who destroyed jobs in the pursuit of pure greed.

In reality the authentic voice of leftist politics is now Bernie Sanders and not the pseudo-socialist Clintons.

Meanwhile back in the UK the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has called for a new economic model which contains and controls the excesses of capitalism.

His more difficult task is to halt the decline of Anglicanism and provide a rejuvenated model for Christian commitment and belief as our rapidly increasing secularism dumps Christian faith in the ditch of myth, intellectual sleight of hand, witchcraft and post- hypnotic suggestion.

George McNally, Washington DC

BBC Radio Ulster Talkback discussion on joint authority, Wed Sep 6