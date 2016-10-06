Search

Alliance is a success today not least due to leadership of Ford

David Ford, who is resigning as leader of the Alliance Party. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

David Ford has been a leader of the Alliance Party for 15 years, and a friend and mentor to me for over 40, back to the early days of the party.

