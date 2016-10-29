Ben Lowry: Mixed signals on tough decisions from Stormont

After May’s Stormont election, I said that if the DUP and Sinn Fein did not now take tough NHS decisions, despite their re-elections, they never would, writes Ben Lowry.
This week they stood together on health reform, which suggests they will do what’s needed.
But they also backed Claire Sugden’s reversal of a tough Alliance decision on court closures.
• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor
