Ben Lowry: Mixed signals on tough decisions from Stormont

First Minister, Arlene Foster, deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness, Health Minister, Michelle O'Neill and Professor, Rafael Bengoa pictured at Stormont. Professor Rafael Bengoa, presented a report to the Executive, 'Systems, Not Structures: Changing Health and Social Care.' Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

After May’s Stormont election, I said that if the DUP and Sinn Fein did not now take tough NHS decisions, despite their re-elections, they never would, writes Ben Lowry.

This week they stood together on health reform, which suggests they will do what’s needed.

But they also backed Claire Sugden’s reversal of a tough Alliance decision on court closures.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

