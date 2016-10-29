Ben Lowry: Mixed signals on tough decisions from Stormont

After May’s Stormont election, I said that if the DUP and Sinn Fein did not now take tough NHS decisions, despite their re-elections, they never would, writes Ben Lowry.

This week they stood together on health reform, which suggests they will do what’s needed.

But they also backed Claire Sugden’s reversal of a tough Alliance decision on court closures.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

Ben Lowry: Britain once led the world in construction. Now we are too timid to build a great airport

Ben Lowry: Mac art award illustrated a cosmopolitan NI