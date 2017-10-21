Ben Lowry: Over reacting to a storm has consequences for society as a whole

On Wednesday I wrote (see link below) that some storm closures were an over reaction, including the suspension of public transport on Monday night and the absurd schools closure on Tuesday when the storm had subsided, as clearly forecast.

Yet there has been little controversy about it.

The attitude is ‘better safe than sorry,’ even though risks were mostly small. But such decisions had consequences.

Stopping transport impacts on the tens of thousands of admirable people who went to work in important, but non vital, roles, to keep society running.

Closing schools puts a burden on working parents.

And cancelling non essential hospital appointments adds to overall pressure on the NHS.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

