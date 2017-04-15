Ben Lowry: Some thoughts on Easter and a Christian Party

My column last week suggesting formation of a possible Christian Party (Christian traditionalists need their own party, April 8) caused a stir.

I was asked on Talkback on Monday to discuss it and the reaction towards the idea of such a party was cool.

On social media, the response was positively hostile.

A few points should be clarified perhaps:

I believe in separation of church and state and would never suggest such a party if we were still a country in which 90% of people went to church. But religious influence is now collapsing.

It is only in recent years that I have had a sense of Christians as not only a minority, but a waning one.

They not quite an embattled minority yet, but they will be soon. Increasingly those who hold traditional moral values on matters such as abortion, euthanasia and same-sex marriage will find themselves so isolated that their belief in those values will come to trump their views on the constitutional question.

I am not a huge fan of a democracy made up of independents and multiple small parties, but if that is the way things are going, as it seems to be, then a Christian Party is as plausible as any other.

Finally, I would not join such a party myself because I am agnostic. One day I will write about how I have moved from long-confirmed atheist to agnostic, but suffice to say now that while a survey this week found 40% of British people still believe in the resurrection, I am one of those who is not yet convinced of that particular version of events.

Even so tomorrow I will attend a dawn service. I find myself increasingly drawn to Christian rituals, and fondly recall as a boy attending a dawn service in the Ards peninsula and one in Florida.

Tomorrow lent ends. It is the second year I have gone without alcohol, not even a drop this year, and it is one of the best things I have done. It has been a reminder of the self-discipline of religions.

These calendar events also remind me of the Christian story, even if I still doubt the accuracy of some of the detail.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

