Ben Lowry: Stormont’s top spin doctor should earn as much as its spads

The BBC has just lost one of its key journalists David Gordon.

It is a pity to see the appointment of the former editor of the Nolan show as top Stormont spin doctor become overshadowed by controversy.

He is well qualified for such a role. Indeed it is such an important post that I cannot see why he is being paid less than the average Spad at Stormont.

I sat beside David at the Belfast Telegraph and can attest to his energy and calibre.

I find it reassuring that people as diverse as Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster have been able to see beyond past times when he might have annoyed them.

I also agree with something David said on his elevation: that government needs space to make its case. There are hard decisions that need taken and explained to the public.

Many problems at Stormont stem from ducking them.

Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

Ben Lowry: The BBC is key to Britishness and it would be madness to mess with it

Ben Lowry: Sinn Fein Maghaberry visit was a retrograde step