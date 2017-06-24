Ben Lowry: The days are getting shorter once again

It could hardly have been more disguised.

That melancholic point in the year when the days start getting shorter again has come and gone.

John Paul Brown with his 2-year-old daughter Sophia enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park beach on Wednesday June 21, the longest day. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Now it will be a slow descent into the darkness of late December.

But it seemed to be only the very onset of summer this past week.

The weather was almost perfect, and highly unusual for Northern Ireland – long hours of sunshine with everything in full bloom.

Nature at its glorious, but brief, peak.

Louise Kelly (left), Louise Cullen (centre) and Katie Campbell (right) enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park beach, Helen's Bay on the longest day, Wednesday June 21 2017. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

Ben Lowry: Hardball DUP tactics in Tory talks could one day rebound on unionism

Ben Lowry: Theresa May is said to be a disaster but it is hard to see a replacement for her