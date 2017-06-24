Ben Lowry: The days are getting shorter once again

It could hardly have been more disguised.
That melancholic point in the year when the days start getting shorter again has come and gone.
Now it will be a slow descent into the darkness of late December.
But it seemed to be only the very onset of summer this past week.
The weather was almost perfect, and highly unusual for Northern Ireland – long hours of sunshine with everything in full bloom.
Nature at its glorious, but brief, peak.
