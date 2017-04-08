Ben Lowry: The Islamic attacks are still mostly on a fairly small scale

Since before the 9/11 attacks in New York, I have been worried about Islamic extremism.

But I also think it is important to point out that most terror attacks in the West are still relatively small.

Even if an attack on the scale of Stockholm or Westminster happened daily, there would be far, far more deaths on the roads in Europe.

My fear is the day when fanatics get their hands on weapons of mass destruction.

A long way off, let us hope.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

