Ben Lowry: Trump Twitter rant is the latest grotesquerie

It is one grotesquerie after another with the Trump presidency.

Will he finally begin to lose evangelical Christian votes after his latest outburst?

In a spat with a female chat show host Mika Brzezinski, Mr Trump tweeted: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Some senior Republican party politicians are relentlessly challenging such remarks. Jeb Bush retweeted Mr Trump’s tweet, and added his own commentary: “Inappropriate. Undignified. Unpresidential.”

Membership of Mr Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, has become more sought after since he reached the Oval Office.

No wonder. People can pose for selfies near the president and his guests, as happened when Mr Trump hosted Japan’s prime minister.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor