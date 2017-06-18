David McNarry: Pro-Union majority has been asserted

With direct rule pending due to Sinn Fein red lines, with Brexit soon to commence and with a government formed without an overall majority prompting the likelihood of another election.

Few pundits could have predicted the BBC headlines reading “Arlene Foster is the most powerful woman in British politics”.

Yet still the cringing liberal luvvies,the bad losers persist in drawing comparisons that whilst Arlene may get engaged to Theresa to join in a political marriage of convenience to stabilise the country, her party reject same sex marriage.

So I was particularly pleased to see Presbyterians standing together for the values I share on same sex marriage.

People like me, many voting DUP for the first time, were joined by over 290,000, with no blame and certainly no shame attached in holding values which differ from other parts of the United Kingdom.

Yet I reeled from the headline ‘Crackpots’ spread across the front page of a national tabloid in reference to DUP voters. Since when the ramping of vitriol by other Labour supporting luvvie media commentators has gone overboard in bias and hype.

Across the country people turned out in massive numbers for the DUP and virtually killed off the Ulster Unionists in reaction to a nasty republican foe in Sinn Fein who care nothing for Northern Ireland, either its people or its name.

For those who do care and have confidence in the Union, interesting times are ahead.

It is clear that a pro-Union majority has been asserted and its leadership will be in a position of influence.

Leadership at all levels, including the media, owe it to the people to be responsible.

The young and veterans like me have exercised our democratic right to vote in a process we all cherish, we cannot ever lose sight of how blooming lucky we are!

David McNarry, Co Down