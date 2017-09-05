DUP councillor: SF have put a roadblock in way of Stormont by insisting on Irish language act

Sadly it appears that the prospect of the restoration of a devolved administration here is fading fast.

Sinn Fein’s precondition of an Irish language act being agreed before Stormont can return can only have one outcome, direct rule.

While devolution wasn’t perfect – no system of government is – it is always better to have local representatives who are directly accountable to local people than to have part-time ministers from London.

But that is the situation we are now facing as Sinn Fein have put a roadblock in the way of a local administration being formed.

Their demands for an Irish Language Act cannot and should not be met.

Not only would such an act cost millions of pounds every year (we know they want the Sun, the Moon and the stars) but it would also put Irish in a place of supremacy above other cultures in Northern Ireland.

We need to remember Irish isn’t the only minority language spoken here.

Northern Ireland is a much more diverse place now than it was 20 years ago.

There are many new languages being spoken within our communities and many new cultures blending with our own.

It is also worth remembering that no-one in Northern Ireland is being prevented from speaking Irish, Ulster-Scots or any other minority language.

No-one here is being stopped from learning about their history and heritage or celebrating their culture.

Arlene Fosters proposal to look at culture and language after the Stormont Executive is reformed gives us the opportunity to examine how we can celebrate and share in all the many different cultures and languages that make up today’s Northern Ireland.

Doing so shouldn’t be a threat to anyone and shouldn’t cost us millions of pounds each year. How could we justify this when even in the last week or so we have seen cuts to both health and education budgets?

Can devolution be rescued at this late stage?

I hope so , but if not then, reluctantly, direct rule must be imposed as soon as possible.

We need ministers in charge making decisions, we need people we can meet with and someone we can lobby and make representations to about the many different issues that affect our lives.

Tom Smith, DUP councillor, Ards and North Down Borough Council