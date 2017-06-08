East Belfast: Exit poll at Elmgrove suggests big DUP vote

As expected, the DUP and Alliance have dominated heavily in East Belfast, an exit poll suggests.

The News Letter asked more than 400 voters how they had cast their ballots as they left Elmgrove Primary School, which is a bellweather that tends to reflect how the seat as a whole has voted.

Voted Conservative (her) and DUP (him): Maria and John Tanyag (he would vote Conservative but wants DUP to outpoll Sinn Fein, she voted Conservative because Theresa May is best at handling Brexit).

The results were as follows:

DUP 174 votes

Alliance 91 votes

Ulster Unionists 5

Voted DUP: David Spence (a member of the Labour Party who voted PUP last time because of John Kyle but in the absence of Labour voted DUP this time because Sinn Fein are acting very green, very harsh, although being clever - backing gay marriage etc)

(SF 3, SDLP 2, Conservatives 2, Green 2, spoiled vote 3).

A further 158 people would not say how they voted.

While Elmgrove tends to be a little more unionist than average, the scale of Gavin Robinson’s margin would suggest that he will win the seat and indeed increase his majority.

The Ulster Unionist vote seems to have been badly squeezed, as many pundits expected.

Voted DUP: Elliott North (but normally votes Green. Wants NI to stay in UK, might one day be open to a united Ireland but doesn't like thought of Corbyn-Sinn Fein pact)

The results have to be treated with caution because they are from only one polling station.

Generally, however, News Letter exit polls here have given a good indication of the overall result in the consituency.

See below previous findings at Elmgrove (with, in brackets, the vote that would have been expected in such a sample if the seat perfectly reflected the seat).

• March 2017 Assembly

Voted Alliance: Clive Harden, age 47, with his children Joseph and Emily (voted Alliance because back home in England he voted Lib Dem and Alliance is closest to that). He moved from Sidcup 16 years ago

DUP 66 (67)

Alliance 60 (56)

PUP 17 (12)

UUP 16 (23)

TUV 7 (4)

Green 6 (6)

Voted Alliance: Paul and Jacqueline Andrews, aged 30 and 26 (he likes their progressive policies, she is pro marriage equality and choice)

SDLP 4

Sinn Fein 2 (5)

Lab 1 Others (5)

Total 179

Won’t say 119

• May 2016 Assembly

DUP 60 (69)

Alliance 59 (54)

Ulster Unionist 23 (21)

Green 14 (11)

PUP 10 (9)

Hutton 10

Others 12 Others (24)

Total 188

Won’t say 99

• May 2015 General

Gavin Robinson DUP 131 (123)

Naomi Long All 102 (107)

Neil Wilson Conservative 10

Ross Brown Green 6

Won’t say 55

• May 2010 General:

Peter Robinson 53

Naomi Long 52

Trevor Ringland (UUP-Tory) 23

David Vance (TUV) 22

Won’t say 42