Esmond Birnie: Showering Tory-DUP cash on unreformed public services may be of little long-term benefit to NI

There’s been a huge amount of speculation about the political or even social implications of a Conservative-DUP deal.

Much less consideration has been given to the impact on business and the economy.

DUP leader Arlene Foster with her party's ten MPs outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, following the general election. If DUP influence hastens an end to austerity, then can we ignore the very high level of UK national debt, currently just under 90% of national income or GDP?

Ironically, the DUP may be about to reinforce a tendency amongst the Conservatives to return to the centre ground by partially abandoning so-called austerity.

• Morning View: It is surprising that there is no word yet on a Tory-DUP deal

In considering whether this is a good or bad thing let me approach this at three levels.

First, the economics of deal-making between political parties.

Esmond Birnie, formerly chief economist with PricewaterhouseCooper and now senior economist with the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre. Picture by Brian Little

Some economists, like other commentators, get a bit sniffy about policies allegedly based on interest groups as opposed to “evidence”.

There can be some hypocrisy, political parties are about holding power and therefore most have made bargains at some point. The giving of patronage to interest groups may be an inevitable part of modern, mass democracy going all the way back to Andrew Jackson becoming US President in 1829.

Second, could the deal mean “Austerity RIP?”. Well, Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond were already signalling a reduced emphasis on deficit reduction through spending cuts and tax rises.

So, a deal with DUP reinforces what was happening anyway. Given the painful reductions in funding already sustained by some English government departments during 2010-17, a 30% real terms cut at Justice, a 40% cut in Work and Pensions and a 50% cut in Transport, any easing of austerity may prove popular.

The deeper economic question is whether we can ignore the very high level of UK national debt; currently equivalent to just under 90% of national income or GDP, a considerably higher level of debt than that in the Republic of Ireland.

UK taxpayers will ultimately have to pay the interest on that debt and at the moment interest rates can only go in one direction – up!

Third, are the good people of Northern Ireland about to be showered by economic blessings in the shape of a host of funding arrangements and other concessions made by the London government and HM Treasury?

Assessment of the longer term impact of a deal is not straightforward. For one thing, Northern Ireland government never implemented austerity on a scale comparable to Great Britain. In fact, a case can be made that Stormont missed an opportunity after 2010 to really reform and modernise government. But, what will happen now?

History suggests that periods when public expenditure boomed in Northern Ireland such as the Second World War, the introduction of Direct Rule in the 1970s and the Blair Governments 1997-2007, were accompanied by an upsurge in economic growth.

That’s the good news but the warning from history is that these growth surges were not permanent.

To the extent that the DUP have extracted funds to invest in productive infrastructure, such as transport, international connectivity or energy, or may even have gained some tax reductions which will make business here more cost competitive, then these are solid gains both for the present and future generations. To the extent that unreformed public services or voluntary groups simply get shiny new buildings there may be little long-term benefit.

One thing we should have learned from the RHI fiasco is the danger of depending too much on so-called “free money” coming from Great Britain.

• Dr Esmond Birnie is senior economist with the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre

Morning View: It is surprising that there is no word yet on a Tory-DUP deal