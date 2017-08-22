I do love home but it never occurred to me to study here

I’ll be honest, when I applied to university, I had no intention of staying in Northern Ireland.

It wasn’t that I didn’t love my home, because I did. Political uncertainty aside, I had been lucky to experience a landscape that didn’t have sectarianism and violence as its dominant feature, and as a result, my childhood had been wholly peaceful.

So why didn’t I stay? Perhaps most curious of all was that I knew exactly what I was leaving behind. Several great universities and colleges, a significantly cheaper tuition fee cost, my family home to act as a security blanket if I needed it - it couldn’t be any more perfect.

Yet despite this, the reality of actually living and studying at home genuinely never occurred to me as a viable option. Instead I chose, like the majority of my friends, to move to England and beyond.

The concept of a brain-drain is no new phenomenon to Northern Ireland. With a historical legacy of economic migration that was then largely exacerbated by the dangers of “The Troubles”, it featured heavily in my own family’s background, with both my parents moving to London during their twenties. Interestingly, they were of the very few who actually returned.

The reality for the majority was instead a severing of physical ties. And it’s a legacy that somehow the country has never managed to wholly shake off, with students being the greatest casualty.

Thursday’s A-Level results for Northern Ireland have revealed a rise in the number of top grades achieved, with A* or A grades awarded in 30.4% of entries.

Yet only last year the late vice-chancellor Patrick Johnson claimed that 38% of students were leaving Northern Ireland; a solid proportion of the youth population. He called for greater investment from Stormont in higher education.

It was a demand that could be argued was economically met this year, when Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire announced a reallocation of funds that saw health and education the main beneficiaries of £131m.

Policy aside however, and the discussion becomes more complicated, especially when it is considered that in the last few years there has been a decline in the number of people choosing to live elsewhere. According to the NISRA statistical bulletin, by mid-2015 the number of those leaving was at its lowest level in nine years.

Furthermore, UCAS has disclosed a decrease in the number of Northern Irish applications between the years of 2016 and 2017, no doubt the beginning of Brexit’s shadow upon education.

So what does this mean for Northern Ireland? If education is benefiting from investment, if net migration is at a new high, then why is the younger generation still choosing to move away? After all, the claim that everyone needs to ‘spread their wings’ before coming home only works to an extent.

In part, parochial traits do come into play. Northern Ireland is a small environment and, if like me, you worked and studied in Belfast, it’s hard not to feel as though you have done everything you can by the time you reach eighteen.

Yet the overriding reality is apathy. Disillusionment has peaked with recent political outcomes and ingrained cultural assumptions about the nature of society. Friends have told me frequently that sometimes they are “embarrassed” to be Northern Irish, those who have permanently moved revealing that they don’t think Stormont will ever change.

Inspiration is lacking. A discussion about university statistics is more than just an exploration of socio-economic issues, it’s about a cultural malaise. Future employment options are being deprived of some of the brightest and most able minds.

The A-Level results on Thursday should have seen the Education Minister at the forefront of press coverage, promoting Northern Ireland’s future. The fact that there is currently no-one holding this position speaks volumes about how Stormont views its future leading voices.

The education system continues to be one of our major success stories, the continued dedication of students promoting an incredible academic work ethic. Let’s create a future that rewards and inspires in equal measure future generations.

• Tess is a recent graduate