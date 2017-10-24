It is no tragedy when British IS volunteers meet a violent end

Almost inevitably, the appropriate comments by the Foreign Office minister Rory Stewart about killing Islamic State (IS) fanatics have been played down by the government.

Mr Stewart had said that the only way to deal with British IS fighters was to kill most of them.

There was a time, not so long ago, when such unpardonable treason would have merited the death penalty.

Now the British defence secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, is reduced to saying that British IS volunteers are committing a criminal offence and that Britain would have to ensure that they are not a threat to national security if they made it back to the UK.

You can be sure that if one of these people did indeed return to Britain and was jailed for, say, 20 years (far less than they deserve), somebody somewhere would start agitating about their “human rights”.

Excuses would be made for their troubled past and leniency would be demanded if they “expressed remorse”.

Mr Stewart had it right the first time.

IS is not merely a death cult, as he said, but it is one of the shockingly and gratuitously violent groups in modern history.

It specialises in executions such as cutting off the heads of people slowly with knives, while they are conscious, or crucifying them or stoning them to death or throwing them off buildings.

It fosters brutal terrorist attacks aimed at maximising civilian deaths.

Anyone who fights for such a disgusting organisation has committed almost as grave a crime as it is possible for a person to commit.

As Mr Stewart said, an Isis recruit “usually fights to the death”. In a world of so much innocent suffering, it is no tragedy whenever such a volunteer to extreme terrorism meets a violent death in combat.