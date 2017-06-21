It is surprising that there is no word yet on a DUP-Tory deal

The DUP had still not reached an agreement with the Conservative Party last night ahead of today’s Queen’s Speech.

The state opening of parliament will go ahead even so and the DUP MPs are expected to vote for the speech. But it is surprising there is no understanding yet.

It might be that they are ironing out small details. There are, however, indications that there might be a more fundamental gulf between the two parties.

It is of course right that the DUP seeks to do what it is best for Northern Ireland at this time of political opportunity. But the party will surely know that it must not be seen to be holding the Tories to ransom at a difficult time for the nation.

There would be a range of problems if that was so. It would antagonise a powerful political party at a point when it is vulnerable, and if money was extracted under duress it would be remembered when it returns to strength. A huge financial settlement would also be noticed across the UK, and antagonise voters who otherwise know little about the Province.

The sort of money that is secured is of significance too. Finally, after almost two decades of political cowardice, there has been cross-party agreement in Northern Ireland at the need to reform our inefficient NHS provision.

A large injection of cash for health is of course always welcome, but only if there is reform that ensures that it is well spent. As the economic expert Esmond Birnie explains today in this newspaper (‘Showering Tory-DUP cash on unreformed public services may be of little long-term benefit to NI’) no long-term benefit is derived from showering cash at unreformed public services.

There are infrastructure projects that could get help, such as overdue road improvement schemes (including completing the Belfast-Londonderry A6), which would be easy to defend to the rest of the UK, would please both communities here and would be a use of Treasury cash with a lasting benefit.

Perhaps this delay is not due to a disagreement about money, and perhaps it is not even much of a disagreement at all.

But we trust that at this time of great uncertainty, information on the position between the two parties will soon emerge.