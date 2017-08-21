It’s time to accept our congenital farce of a political process is redundant

It’s 20 years – September 17, 1997 – since the parties, with the exception of the DUP and Robert McCartney’s UKUP, entered the talks process which delivered the Good Friday Agreement.

But there’ll be no celebrations; no clinking of glasses, no photo-opportunities and no back-slapping get-togethers with Blair, Clinton, Ahern et al.

That’s because, 20 years on everyone, even the most delusional of Pollyannas, now realises that the process has descended into congenital farce.

I supported the talks process in 1997/8. As most of you know it’s not often that I allow pie-eyed optimism to cloud my judgment; but back then I allowed myself to believe that maybe, just maybe, it would be possible to reach a deal that both sides could buy into.

I was aware that the Good Friday Agreement was not that deal at that moment – and I said so – but I still argued that, a few years working together and learning to trust and cooperate with each other, could lead to the Casablanca moment – the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

I don’t apologise for the misplaced optimism. There was a chance for progress that hadn’t existed before: those who argue that Sunningdale was a missed opportunity are wrong, because the circumstances in 1973/75 were not the circumstances of 1997/8. By then all sides had worn each other down and accepted that movement would require huge shifts.

As it happens it wasn’t until 2007 that the DUP and Sinn Fein were able to complete their own internal shifts and strike a deal. I argued in this newspaper that the DUP/Sinn Fein ‘arrangement’ was an important one, albeit one that, ‘still requires unambiguous evidence that they are serious about working together’.

Yet after 17 years of working in the Assembly or observing it as a columnist and commentator, I have reached one inescapable conclusion: the political/institutional process cannot work.

Indeed, I’ll go further: in its present form it will never be able to work.

All it can ever be – and perhaps its always what the DUP and Sinn Fein wanted it to be – is a well-funded stalemate. Enough to keep the warring sides from a return to violence, while not enough to resolve any of the outstanding issues and allow them to boast – with a straight face – about a new era Northern Ireland.

The problem is that the fundamental, impossible-to-back-down-from differences between the pro-Union and pro-Irish unity camps are so deep and wide that bridging them is impossible.

Even if the DUP and Sinn Fein cut some sort of deal in the next few weeks (although I think that this newspaper’s Sam McBride is right and it looks like another election first), it’s not the sort of deal which resolves their ultimate problem: how can two camps with mutually contradictory positions on the constitutional position reach a genuine, credible, lasting settlement? Actually, we already know the answer: they can’t.

Sinn Fein say that they are ready to reboot the Executive/Assembly if the DUP shifts towards their respect, equality agenda. And the DUP replies that it is also ready to reboot, so long as Sinn Fein doesn’t think it can get away with keeping quiet on its own legacy and insisting on an Irish language act which is being supported for ‘purely political, electoral purposes’.

But even if a fairy godmother and a few flying pigs combined their efforts and steered the DUP and Sinn Fein into a deal rather than another election it wouldn’t resolve the root problem.

Sinn Fein has always regarded the Assembly as a mere staging post to Irish unity. Nothing more: nothing less. Sinn Fein does not want Northern Ireland to work. It does not want Northern Ireland to exist. It does not want Northern Ireland to be an entity with a long-term future. So, almost everything on its agenda – and, in fairness, it has built a convincing mandate for that agenda – is geared towards a post-Northern Ireland settlement. It makes no secret of its position, so it can’t be surprised that unionists – of every variety – remain distant and suspicious. Similarly, Sinn Fein remains suspicious of unionism.

I probably should have been aware of all of this back in 1997. But like so many others I got caught up in the moment. I also believed – again, another huge mistake – that the UUP and SDLP would be able to build a centre ground together and push Sinn Fein and the DUP to the margins.

Yet the nature of the relationship between the UUP and SDLP was often fractious. While it was true that a few key liberals in each party did have a good relationship, the fact remained that their grassroots remained mostly hostile to each other.

And at a number of crucial moments when the parties should have taken a joint stand, the UUP drifted to a DUP position, while the SDLP tried to outflank Sinn Fein.

Incidentally, it was my memories of that era which convinced me that Nesbitt had made a fatal mistake with his ‘vote SDLP’ stance during the last Assembly campaign.

We talk a lot about moving on by ‘drawing a line’ under the past; which I’ve argued is not possible in a place ‘where the past is always in front of you’.

Maybe what we should do is draw a line under the present and accept the present process is, to all intents and purposes, redundant.