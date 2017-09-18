LGBT report goes beyond bullying

Everyone wants to see an end to bullying but Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn’s call for legislation making things “illegal” off the back of last week’s report entitled ‘Post-Primary School Experiences of People who are LGBT’ is concerning.

What does Mr Lunn want made illegal?

Consider the following quote: “Transgender young people were significantly disadvantaged by schools not understanding them or their needs and that particular attention needs to be paid to: names, pronouns, uniform, toilets and changing facilities.”

Are Alliance suggesting biologically male pupils be permitted by law to use female toilets and changing facilities? Should biologically male school staff have similar rights?

Are Alliance suggesting legislation to stop Christians witnessing to fellow pupils because telling someone “being LGBT is wrong in the eyes of God” is language that has made pupils “uncomfortable”?

Should legislation require people address individuals using pronouns not associated with their sex but what they, on any given day of the week, want to “identify” as?

These issues doesn’t stop in schools. Martin Ponting, who was sentenced to life in 1995 for the rape of two girls under the age of 16, was recently moved to an all-women prison in Surrey. He has now been segregated from the other prisoners for reasons as yet unconfirmed by the authorises. Will the Martin Pontings of the world be the next people liberals campaign for?

In Orwell’s 1984 the Party seeks to force people to deny reality. In one famous scene the novel’s protagonist is told: “The Party is strong and omniscient, and therefore if the Party says that two and two equals three, or five, it will always be right: you, by yourself, cannot know the truth.”

Similarly, Alliance appears to believe that because a biological male says he is a girl society should be forced, by the state, to agree. The report Alliance suggests we base legislation on isn’t just about bullying. It pushes an agenda which could have serious ramifications for personal space, child protection, female sport and freedom of speech and religion.

Samuel Morrison, Traditional Unionist, Dromore Co Down