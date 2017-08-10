Many members of the loyal orders are failing to stand up for the Reformation

As we have just celebrated the 327th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne let us as members of the loyal orders stand firm in these days of compromise and false teaching which we live in and a nation that has forsaken God.

As we celebrate and remember the 500th Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation and those reformers who stood for the Lord and took against the Church of Rome and many who took their stand were burned by the Church of Rome for standing faithful for Christ.

Isaiah says If you do not stand firm in your faith you will not stand at all

I would like to say how sad it is to see so many members of the loyal orders, both Orange and Black, who are compromising our great Protestant faith and the principles of the Reformation.

Many Orangemen would rather stand with the Church of Rome than stand for the gospel of Christ. What we have in our land today is liberalism, ecumenism and materialism which is false and is destroying Protestantism and many of the loyal order members are blinded to the truth.

I believe it is time that Christian men within the loyal orders take a stand on the true principles of Protestantism and demand that the institutions come back to their founding principles.

When one looks at the alcohol at some of our Twelfth demonstrations and indeed the Royal Black Parade in Scarva, the amount of drink in some of our halls, the sin of lottery money being taken by many of our halls how can the loyal orders claim to be Bible based and Christ centred?

I would say to the leadership of both orders to stand up for the principles of truth and not to betray the Lord Jesus Christ. In a day of darkness that we live in we need to be standing against all falseness.

We have a top Orangeman, Rev Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary, saying in the past that he would not have a problem with lifting the ban on Orangemen attending the Roman Mass when we as a Protestant people are remembering the Reformation.

Many members of the loyal orders and indeed our churches and our Christian politicians are not standing firm for God and for truth.

Let us all hold up the banner of truth and to hold fast to what we have and to seek God in this day of grace and let our Motto today be No Surrender and no to popery.

“Them that honour Me, I will honour.”

Brian Moorhead, Banbridge

