Mellon is one of the key examples of Scots Irish success in the US

the historian Gordon Lucy frequently chronicles on these pages the fascinating lives of great people of Ulster origin.

Today he writes about Andrew Mellon (link below), who was one of America’s richest men when he died 80 years ago.

Mr Mellon’s connection to the north of Ireland is as close as that of the seventh US president Andrew Jackson: both men had fathers who were actually born in Ulster.

In coming days, Mr Lucy will write about another Scots Irish man, Sam Houston, after whom the city in Texas – now dealing with its post hurricane trauma – was named.

Mr Mellon was the ultimate American entrepreneur, with interests ranging from banking to chemicals to oil. His family then played a key part in another great American tradition, one rooted in the nation’s Christian culture – philanthropy.

The Mellons gave away money that in today’s terms would be measured in the billions. Other American industrialists – the Gettys, the Rockefellers, the Carnegies – did the same.

Today there are huge voluntary transfers of wealth from Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Michael Dell and others to the poor.

The extraordinary Mellon story is one that illustrates the potential for modern Northern Ireland of the Scots Irish link.

The Mellon homestead in Co Tyrone became the basis of the Ulster American Folk Park, which opened in 1976 as the Province began to emerge from the worst of the Troubles (that was the last year in which more than 200 people were killed).

On July 24 this column suggested (see links below) that unionists could try to use the Scots Irish link to influence men such as the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, to counter IRA propaganda.

Father Sean McManus wrote to us (and to the Irish News, whose readers might not have seen our editorial) from Washington DC to say we had assumed to know Mr McConnell’s view on NI’s constitutional status.

We didn’t. Merely that unionists have a shared heritage with many such powerful Americans, and could utilise it on behalf of Northern Ireland.

