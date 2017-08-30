New meningitis test illustrates the value of academic research

One of the great fears of parents is the brain disease meningitis, which could kill their children.

It strikes with terrifying speed. A seemingly healthy child can show symptoms of illness one minute and then be fighting for their life within hours, if not dead.

Now, in a potential breakthrough, scientists have come up with a test that can identify cases of meningitis far faster than was previously possible.

The diagnostic tool has been created by academics at Queen’s University in Belfast, with results within an hour (compared to up to 48 hours for previous tests).

At present, children are sometimes wrongly sent home from medical centres when they have meningococcal disease.

At the other end of the diagnostic spectrum, children are needlessly treated with antibiotics by medics who suspect that they have it – an essential precautionary measure.

But such treatment, when it turns out to have been unnecessary, adds to the general problem of over-use of antibiotics, which in turn is fuelling resistance to antibiotics and potentially major future health problems.

The new test is known as the Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification and has been assessed in two-year study alongside the existing test, and was found to be as accurate as the latter.

News of this medical development is a reminder of the fine work that is being done in Northern Ireland’s universities, and of the good use to which academic funding is often put.

Queen’s has a high reputation for medicine and the sciences. Its late Vice-Chancellor, Patrick Johnston, tragically died aged in his 50s at the beginning of the summer. He was a pioneer who was at the helm of the new cancer centre that opened at Belfast City Hospital.

Professor Johnston’s death was a huge blow to Queen’s. But this new meningitis test is an illustration of the innovative research that is happening at the university, and is a tribute to his memory.