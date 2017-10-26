Nigel Dodds: Bombardier jobs are the life blood of our economy

At Prime Minister’s Question Time yesterday I raised the issue of the commitment to protect Bombardier jobs and to have the threat of tariffs removed.

The workforce, unions and management of Bombardier Belfast deserve utmost credit for how they have conducted themselves during a very trying time for the Bombardier company.

They have been responded magnificently in the face of threats from Boeing and of large US tariffs.

It is important that commitments are given to ensure jobs are retained in Belfast for the future.

With the recent announcement from Airbus, we have an opportunity to build upon the good work which has already been evident from the prime minister, the Northern Ireland secretary of state and the business secretary, who have been working alongside us and the unions and management to ensure a favourable outcome.

Our focus should now turn to ensuring the removal of the tariff and to making the C-Series a success.

In Prime Minister’s questions I was pleased to receive a renewed commitment from Theresa May, that the government would protect jobs here.

Jobs provided by Bombardier are the life blood to our ever growing economy.

Companies like Bombardier find a wealth of skilled workers and a rich talent pool in Northern Ireland, and it is imperative that these jobs are protected here in Belfast.

Nigel Dodds, DUP Parliamentary leader and North Belfast DUP MP, Westminster