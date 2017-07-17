Organisers of Irish Open at Portstewart deserve high praise

At the end of the first day’s play in the recent Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Tournament I had the privilege of being invited to visit the competition village as a guest of Tourism Northern Ireland.

As I approached the outskirts of the town it started to become obvious the scale of the organisation required to deliver this event as I passed park and ride facilities serviced by a steady flow of Translink buses.

In the town itself and on the immediate approaches to the actual course there was the evidence of a major PSNI operation to keep traffic flowing and inconvenience to local residents kept to a minimum with just about every no parking cone possessed by the police placed along the roadsides.

The tented village was impressive with every need of visitors and spectators catered for. The income generated for local companies involved in supplying the logistics for the village was obvious.

The local business economy will accept this type of boost anytime.

Having spoken with some of the young people around the site who were employed in temporary positions during the competition it was clear they were delighted with the opportunity to earn some extra holiday cash.

Such a competition would be nothing without the big name golfers and thanks to the continuing efforts of our own Rory McIlroy the quality of entrants was high and the numbers large.

Speaking with John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, I learned that the entire package was put together within a one year timescale. John and his staff are deserving of the highest praise in helping pull it together.

The members of Portstewart Golf Club should also be very proud of their course, and club officials.

It would be remiss not to congratulate all the other agencies involved in delivering the event along with the support of the many sponsors, not least the main sponsor Dubai Duty Free.

The long-term benefits of this competition will be increased worldwide interest in all our wonderful golf courses with many international recreational golfers tempted to visit our shores and give them a go.

Well done to everyone involved and now bring on the British Open at Royal Portrush in 2019!

Alan Chambers MLA, Groomsport, Ulster Unionist Party Economy Spokesperson