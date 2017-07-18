Paula Bradshaw: MP should know that bonfire damage to apartments is about the rule of law, not about insurance

The response of newly-elected MP Emma Little Pengelly to the damage caused to apartments at Victoria Square by a precarious bonfire is hopelessly inadequate.

To start with, had she in fact been interested in the concerns of residents of the apartments, she would have known that their prime concern is not insurance.

Fire officers hosed the block for more than hour, from above and below, but still it was damaged by the vast Sandy Row bonfire. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

What actually happened on the night of 11th is that apartment block residents faced serious danger, concerned at any moment that the damage could extend from broken glass to become a fire engulfing their homes and endangering those living in them, including children.

No elected representative should even have to hesitate to recognise that such a situation – brought on by the size and location of the bonfire causing the danger – is utterly unacceptable and never to be repeated.

What also happened that night was that the bonfire tipping over endangered fire fighters in attendance, and action had to be taken to avoid serious injury.

Fire fighters are public servants, and again no public representative should have the hesitate before recognising that placing public servants in such danger is not to be tolerated.

General view of fire officers at the apartment block that was damaged beside the Sandy Row bonfire in south Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

This is before we even get to the issue of insurance, with the hassle and future rises in premiums the whole event entails.

As one resident put it, those in the apartments were the victims of this incident – yet they will be left to pay for it. What sort of nonsense is that?

Fundamentally this issue is not about bonfires, but about the basic rule of law.

No one has the right to shirk Health and Safety regulations at a public event, regardless of what form it takes.

No public representative could miss this obvious point.

When she became MP, Mrs Pengelly claimed she would represent all.

Yet in this instance, and not for the first time in her short tenure, she has chosen to back a tiny minority of irresponsible people over local residents and public servants.

It is becoming clear where her narrow sympathies lie.

Two firefighters, one in the top left corner of the damaged apartment block and one in the top right, hosed it throughout the bonfire, as did fire crews on the ground, but still it was scorched and windows broke. Picture by Arthur Allison

Paula Bradshaw, Alliance MLA, South Belfast

Apartment block damaged by fire was insured, says MP

Ben Lowry: Bonfires can be a fine spectacle, but unionists should have spoken about the risks