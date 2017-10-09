Power-sharing is now the cause of our problems, rather than a solution

Direct rule – in the sense that the United Kingdom Parliament had sole responsibility for governing Northern Ireland – ended in October 1972, with the publication of a government discussion paper on our future.

This was exactly seven months after the prorogation of the Stormont Parliament and the introduction of the NI Temporary Provisions Act. What became clear at that point was that governments in London and Dublin were going to work together from then on to resolve the so-called ‘Irish problem’.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the UUP (even though it flirted with formal integration and permanent end of devolution) and DUP (who had a similar, albeit briefer flirtation) remained mostly opposed to direct rule. You only have to trawl through 30 years of attacks on government policy and decisions by successive secretaries of state to understand the scale of unionist animosity. It became par for the course for prime ministers to be accused of ‘treachery,’ ‘rolling over to the IRA,’ ‘doing Dublin’s work for them’ and ‘not having the courage to support unionists from republican assault’. It was their distrust of both Conservative and Labour governments and the ongoing consequences of direct rule that led the UUP and DUP into government with Sinn Fein.

So I’m not sure why many elements across unionism appear sanguine about the possible return of direct rule. What makes them think that it would be any better than it was between 1972 and 1998? What makes them think that the present government would abandon neutrality and side with unionism at the expense of republicanism? What makes the DUP believe that Mrs May (or, as seems likely, her successor in a few months) would place a deal with them above the consequences of Dublin and Sinn Fein anger? What makes them think that Dublin would be sidelined by London if a DUP/SF deal can’t be cut and James Brokenshire has to take full responsibility?

I suppose the real question for direct rule unionists is this: would you prefer the risks of direct rule (which will include input from Dublin) to the risks of a new deal in Belfast with Sinn Fein? And they mustn’t kid themselves that the total collapse of the present political/institutional arrangements would see the Irish government and Sinn Fein removed from the picture; or that all new decisions would be unionist-friendly. That won’t be the case. And nor will it be the case that the DUP will be able to stop anything of which they disapprove. They won’t.

Most of you will be aware of my view is that we are heading – although galloping is probably a better word – towards the implosion of the Good Friday/St Andrews agreements. The best we can hope for is sticking plaster solutions made by sticking plaster politicians: and those politicians are well aware that whatever they produce will be the political equivalent of the Blue Peter make-it-with-coat-hangers-and-glue approach. In other words, it will disintegrate after Christmas.

Which raises a further question: if, as seems likely, unionists and republicans cannot secure a stable, lasting, consensual deal that will withstand contact with the next problem, wouldn’t it be better just to call it a day and try another approach?

For the life of me I can’t think of an overwhelmingly persuasive argument for sustaining the nonsense that passes for government here. And nor can I foresee a stage at which there is a level of agreement so strong and collectively bought into by all of the key players that it’s worth putting my doubts on hold in favour of rolling the negotiation dice a few more times. The circles cannot be squared. The trust cannot be earned. The compromises will never be strong enough. There will never be a time when unionists and republicans are facing the same way, with the same purpose in mind.

Yet knowing this – and both governments and all of the parties (even Alliance, with their increasingly fatuous and desperate ‘third way’ solutions) know it to be the case – won’t change the thinking in London or Dublin.

Neither of them wants to carry the can for governing the place (which is why there won’t be direct rule or joint sovereignty), so they’ll continue to press the case for ‘let’s give it one more push’.

Better, they believe, to have the local parties kept busy in Belfast rather than have them knocking doors and bending ears in London and Dublin. Better to have them around the same Executive table in Stormont during the Brexit negotiations than adding to the problem by siding separately with May and Varadkar.

The problem boils down to one thing and one thing only: it is not possible – it will not be possible – to reconcile the competing and contradictory demands of unionism and republicanism. It was worth trying to find one – which is why I voted Yes in 1998 and supported the DUP/SF deal in 2007 – but only the delusional and congenitally dim would now argue that there is a power-sharing solution to the problem.

Quite where this leaves us is anybody’s guess. But one thing I know for certain: refusing to acknowledge the grim reality of our present situation is the worst possible response. We don’t want to share power in common cause or purpose; so let’s stop pretending we do.