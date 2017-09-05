Queen unveils yet another key piece of UK infrastructure

One of the most expensive pieces of infrastructure in Britain was formally opened by the Queen yesterday in Scotland.

The new Queensferry Crossing across the Firth of Forth was unveiled by Her Majesty, who 53 years ago opened the Forth Road Bridge beside it.

The Queen has opened many major bridge crossings around the UK: in 1966 she opened the Queen Elizabeth II bridge across the Lagan in Belfast, then almost 30 years later the nearby M3 bridge.

All of these openings, and many more in other locations, have reflected the growing demand for infrastructure.

The Forth Road Bridge was no longer big enough for traffic levels. Belfast’s Queen Elizabeth II bridge was built to supplement the nearby Queen’s bridge, which had been opened in 1849, and the M3 bridge catered to large volumes of traffic that were bypassing the city centre altogether.

Yet still there is much more to be done in terms of roads and railways and bridges.

Spending taxpayer funds on infrastructure is one of the most valuable things that a government can do: it provides physical assets that are useful for a century or more and in some cases for many centuries.

It provides a stream of jobs too.

One of the most important benefits of the recent Tory-DUP deal is that it will ensure the completion of Belfast’s York Street interchange, and so further help to keep traffic out of the busy city centre. This in turn will free up funds for further upgrades on the A5 and A6 roads to Londonderry.

But while infrastructure spending is valuable and popular, it is not without controversy. Costs on so many projects are huge – the bill for Queensferry Crossing came to £1.4 billion.

The high speed rail link from London to the north of England HS2 keeps rising in price before work even begins. Such spiralling costs are alarming, and mean fewer projects can afford to be done than would be the case if costs were kept tight.